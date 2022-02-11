A survivor of a sex attack in Glasgow wants consent lessons to be taught in schools.

A survivor of a sex attack in Glasgow is pushing for consent lessons in schools.

Molly Farrell has set up a crowdfunder to pay for survivors to attend workshops, the results of which will be turned into a one-hour lesson plan for teachers centered on consent.

Molly Farrell, a Govanhill-based PHD student, was inspired to begin her Matters of Consent project after her rape trial was thrown out at the last minute.

The project’s goal is to create an hour-long lesson plan for schoolchildren in grades S1 to S3 based on discussions and workshops with other survivors from Glasgow and the surrounding area.

Molly hopes that by working with other survivors and local artists, the research paper will be able to be sold in local bookstores to raise money for Rape Crisis.

“I reported an assault in 2016 and went through the criminal justice system for two years, but my case was thrown out just a few weeks before the trial was to begin,” Molly told Glasgow Live.

“I left the system despondent, with no real sense of closure.”

I don’t agree with or believe in criminal justice in these situations, but there were no other forms of transformative or restorative justice available in the UK at the time, and this remains the case today.”

Molly started attending individual and group sessions with Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis after returning to Glasgow, where they had previously studied.

“Whenever I attended group sessions, I was struck by how much knowledge, research, and creative or imaginative work each of the survivors, including myself, had put in to try to make sense of what had happened,” they said.

I completely understood the desire to put those traumatic experiences to good use, as well as the need to create something from them that existed outside of myself and in the world.”

Molly’s research project for her PhD on current global models of consent education was inspired by her experiences.

The crowdfunder is looking for money to add to the expenses budget in order to pay for the collaborators and other costs.

