A suspect in a murder in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania has been apprehended in Tennessee.

Santonio Malone was arrested late Friday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Fugitive Task Force of the US Marshals Service.

Following a shooting in Mahanoy City in October of 2021, Malone was wanted on charges of criminal homicide.

Malone was discovered in the Memphis area after a joint investigation by the state police Frackville Criminal Investigation Unit and the US Marshals Service in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Malone was apprehended by the Western District of Tennessee’s Fugitive Task Force.

Maloe has been detained in Shelby County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.