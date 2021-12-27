A suspect in the murder of rapper Chucky Trill was apprehended as they stepped off a plane after he was killed in a horrifying highway shooting.

A suspect in the murder of rapper Chucky Trill was arrested as they stepped off a plane after he was killed in a horrific highway shooting.

A suspect in the murder of rapper Chucky Trill was apprehended as they stepped off a plane after he was killed in a horrific highway shooting.

A suspect in the drive-by killing of Houston rapper Chucky Trill was apprehended as he stepped off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

James Edward Thomas, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of malice murder and four counts of aggravated assault in the March shooting of Chucky Trill.

The musician, Corey Detiege, 33, died in a Georgia hospital after a drive-by shooting.

According to local media, an unidentified gunman approached his car at 3 a.m. and shot him.

The shooter fled the scene after the killing.

At the time, the motive for the attack was unknown, and no new information has been released since Thomas’ arrest.

According to his manager, Bone, Trill, from Sugar Land, Texas, was in Atlanta for the NBA All-Star Game, where he was scheduled to perform.

It’s unclear who else was in the vehicle with Trill at the time of the murder.

Atlanta rapper Dirty Redd World claims to have witnessed Trill’s death.

He wrote on Instagram, “My lil brother died in my arms, that’s a feeling I’ll never shake.”

Bone of Boneafied Entertainment established a memorial for Trill after learning of his death.

“Being a rapper shouldn’t be so difficult these days,” he says.

“Something has to change,” read an Instagram tribute from Boneafied Entertainment.

“Don’t be enraged when your friends win; instead, win for yourself.”

“Change the story from one of murder to one of triumph,” Bone wrote.

According to Atlanta police, Trill was killed in a series of highway shootings.

About an hour before Trill was killed, police say a man was shot in the head while driving down Interstate 75.

Send an email to [email protected] or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter @TheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]