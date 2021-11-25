A suspect “pepper sprays Nordstrom guard” as lawless looting erupts in Topanga.

A suspect ‘pepper sprays Nordstrom guard’ while lawless looting erupts in Topanga.

As lawless looting erupted during the Thanksgiving smash-and-grab chaos in Topanga, a suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed a Nordstrom guard.

On Wednesday, a group of five robbers stole purses from Nordstrom at the Topanga Westfield Mall in Canoga Park, California, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that about eight high-end purses were stolen during a robbery in the store by five suspects.

The store was still open at the time of the robbery, so no windows were broken, and a security guard was sprayed with a chemical.

Police haven’t said whether the spray was pepper spray or not.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the security guard was unharmed after the attack, and the suspect fled the scene in a Ford Mustang.

The suspects allegedly robbed the store while no officers were present, according to LAPD.

“Why is @Nordstrom not taking swift action to protect customers, employees, and property?” one Twitter user wondered in the aftermath of the incident.

The Nordstrom robbery comes as “smash-and-grab robberies” have plagued various store locations throughout Southern California, according to CBS Los Angeles.

