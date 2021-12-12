A suspicious fire has damaged a portable toilet outside a visitor center in central Pennsylvania, according to police.

Police say a suspicious fire has damaged a portable toilet near a visitor center in central Pennsylvania.

According to police, a fire at a portable toilet in Lancaster is being investigated as “incendiary” and suspicious.

At 3:02 a.m., the Lancaster City Fire Department was dispatched to the first block of West King Street.

A fire was discovered outside the Lancaster City Visitor’s Center in Penn Square on Sunday.

The fire was spreading throughout the historic building, causing structural damage as well as damage to the windows, according to police.

Smoke filled the center as well.

The Lancaster City Visitor’s Center was damaged in a suspicious fire on Dec.

12. in the year 2021

Lancaster Bureau of Police provided this photo.

The fire was quickly put out, but it was determined that it started in a nearby portable toilet.

The fire did not result in any injuries.

The fire department determined that the fire was “incendiary in nature,” meaning that it was started by a person, but as of Sunday afternoon, investigators had not labeled it as arson.

The Lancaster Police Department was called in to investigate.

On Sunday, police had no idea how much damage had been done.

Lancaster City police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them.

On the department’s website, www.lancasterpolice.com, you can also leave tips.

LANCS plus the tip can be texted to 847411 to reach Crime Stoppers.

