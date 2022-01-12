A teacher in Egypt who was fired for belly-dancing has sparked a debate about women’s rights.

A teacher in Egypt who was fired for belly-dancing has sparked a discussion about women’s rights.

After a video of her dancing on a boat in Cairo was posted online, Aya Youssef was also divorced by her husband.

As she dances in front of a crowd of male dancers, she wears a blue headscarf and is dressed in black from head to toe.

The video, which was posted to YouTube with a caption calling Ms Youssef’s dance “lewd,” sparked outrage among ultra-conservatives, leading to her dismissal as a teacher and her husband’s divorce.

“My life was destroyed because of the video from an unscrupulous person who tried to tarnish my reputation and brought the camera close to me only to show me in a bad manner,” Ms Youssef told Egypt Independent.

“I made a huge mistake because I was happy and played with dishonest people.”

I was bullied and insulted.

My job, my husband, and my home were all taken away from me, and my mother became ill.

What happened had an impact on my family.”

Women’s rights activists condemned Ms Youssef’s treatment, calling her a witch hunt victim.

“This is very sad,” one person said in a comment on the YouTube video.

I’m not sure why there are two sets of rules here.

It just scares me that basic human rights, which we take for granted in the United States, are still scarce in some parts of the world.

If dancing with strangers was a crime, I truly believe the men who are dancing here should be reinstated as well.”

When Ms Youssef was fired, Dr Nihad Abu Qumsan of the Egyptian Centre for Women’s Rights offered her a job in her office and told her to bring in documents that would allow them to sue her former employer for unfair dismissal.

Daqahlia’s Education Directorate has now reinstated her as an Arabic teacher.

