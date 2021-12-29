A teen accused of planning a school shooting in Pennsylvania has been released from prison, subject to certain conditions.

— Court records show that one of two area teenagers accused of planning a school shooting was released on bond on Monday.

Preston Hinebaugh’s mother, Gina, posted (dollar)40,000 cash — the required 10% of his (dollar)400,000 bond — to get him released, according to his online docket.

While this allows Hinebaugh to return to his family’s home in Upper Yoder Township, his bond conditions require him to be placed under house arrest and be monitored using an electronic GPS device.

Steps were taken through Cambria County’s probation office to ensure no weapons were stored in the home — “and that is an ongoing requirement, which means the residence is subject to random checks by Cambria County probation,” said District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.

Hinebaugh, 16, was ordered to have no contact with Logan Pringle, 17, who is accused of being a co-conspirator in a school shooting plot against Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, according to police.

Pringle was still being held in prison on a $250,000 bond as of Tuesday.

Hinebaugh is also unable to contact any witnesses, students, or faculty members from local schools.

Even though Hinebaugh is already required to stay on his property, District Judge Susan Gindlesperger’s bond conditions specifically prohibit him from entering any school grounds, including Westmont Hilltop.

“Defendants have a constitutional right to bond,” Neugebauer said, “but we, the commonwealth, have the right to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to protect the public, and if (defendants) violate their conditions, we can swiftly revoke that bond.”

Hinebaugh’s release has been communicated to Westmont Hilltop administrators as well as any potential witnesses, according to Neugebauer.

Hinebaugh and Pringle, both of Somerset County’s Conemaugh Township, have been charged with terrorism conspiracy, aggravated assault, and firearm possession by a minor.

Pringle was barred from the school in 2018 after allegedly making threats against it, according to police.

Hinebaugh, a Westmont Hilltop student, allegedly let Pringle into the high school building on Dec.

Surveillance cameras caught 7 and the two scouting the area.

Warrants were served, and…

