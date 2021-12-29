According to reports, a house fire in Pennsylvania killed a teen and two adults.

According to reports, a teen and two adults died in a Pennsylvania house fire.

Three people were found dead in a burning home in Lawrence County on Wednesday morning, according to multiple news reports.

A high school-aged victim was discovered on the first floor, an adult on a staircase, and another adult victim in a bedroom upstairs, according to WPXI.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m., according to WTAE, in the 700 block of West Clayton Street in New Castle.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious, according to police.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to KDKA, and is currently being investigated.

The Lawrence County Coroner was on the scene.

Officials say the smoke detectors in a Pennsylvania home where the father and two children were killed in a fire were not working.

A house fire kills the mother and two children while the other children are injured during a sleepover.

