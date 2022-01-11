A teen died days after crashing on an icy central Pennsylvania road, according to the coroner.

A teen died days after crashing on an icy road in central Pennsylvania, according to the coroner.

Authorities said a 19-year-old died Monday at York Hospital, three days after being involved in a crash on an icy road in Franklin County.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, Samuel Benshoff, of Waynesboro, was driving west on Washington Township Boulevard in Washington Township around 10:23 p.m. on Friday when he crossed the double yellow lines near Country Club Road.

Benshoff’s vehicle slid into the driver’s side of an eastbound vehicle, according to Gay.

When the crash occurred, the road was covered in ice and snow.

According to Gay, Benshoff was not carrying any passengers when the plane crashed.

Gay said Benshoff was taken to York Hospital for treatment after a “difficult extrication.”

He died at 7:30 p.m.

Gay stated that it would be Monday.

There will be no autopsy performed.

According to Gay, the hospital completed a routine toxicology screening.

