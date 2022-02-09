A terrified Buchanan Street bus station attack leaves a Glasgow schoolboy battered and robbed.

In a terrifying attack on the Buchanan Street bus station, a Glasgow schoolboy was beaten and robbed.

The 14-year-old was walking with a friend when Youcef Boutoubane pounced, dragging and punching him to the ground before rifling through his bag to steal his belongings, according to Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A thug brutally assaulted a 14-year-old boy and stole his phone.

At Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station, Youcef Boutoubane pounced on the youngster.

Before punching and dragging the victim to the ground, the 19-year-old followed him.

Later, he rummaged through the teen’s bag and stole his Armani wallet.

Boutoubane admitted to assaulting and robbing the boy on July 4 of last year in Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

The court heard that the boy and his friend were walking to the station to meet a parent.

As the boys approached, a group of two men and two women – including Boutoubane – were arguing.

“Wit?” said Boutoubane to the victim, to which the boy replied in kind.

Before the two boys left the station, the victim was warned not to “get wide.”

Boutoubane pursued the victim, calling him a “specky b******” as he chased him around the bus station.

“Boutoubane caught up with him and struck the boy with his fist,” prosecutor Claire Wallace said.

“After that, he dragged him to the ground and assaulted him.”

Before stealing the boy’s iPhone and wallet, Boutoubane demanded to know what was in his bag.

Before fleeing the scene, he yelled, “Glasgow boys don’t forget.”

After a warrant was issued, Boutoubane was tracked down.

“Quite disgraceful behavior and has been in custody as a result,” his layer, Graeme Cunningham, told the court.

“I’m not filing a motion for bail because he should be remanded in custody,” says the prosecutor.

Boutoubane’s sentence was postponed until next month pending background reports from sheriff Johanna Johnston QC, who kept Boutoubane in custody in the meantime.