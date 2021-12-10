A terrifying video captures the moment a paraglider’s chute fails, launching her into a life-threatening freefall.

A terrifying video shows the moment a paraglider’s chute fails, sending her freefalling in a life-threatening plunge.

In this terrifying video, a PARAGLIDER’S chutes fail TWICE, sending her tumbling to her death – but she is saved at the last minute.

Maud Perrin, 20, was performing a ‘twisted infinity tumbling’ maneuver when she fell.

Maud was twisted in her parachute’s straps after a timing miscalculation caused her to fall into her canopy.

As she plummets to the ground, the quick-thinking French paraglider pulls her reserve chute, but it, too, fails to open.

Maud had no choice but to put her faith in the second reserve shoot opening, as it was the only thing keeping her from drowning.

Fortunately, the chute opened, and Maud was able to straighten herself out in the skies over Lüdeniz, Turkey, after becoming tangled in the tangle of cables and straps.

“I tried a manoeuvre called ‘Twisted infinity tumbling,'” said Maud, a freestyle paragliding pilot.

“I fell into the canopy while attempting the manoeuvre after pulling on the wrong timing and then attempting to pull both of my reserves.”

I had to pull my second reserve after the first one failed to open.

“All I was doing was managing the situation.”

When I saw that my first reserve did not open – and I had to get the other one out – that was the only time I was thinking–otherwise, I was just acting.

“At the time, I was thinking to myself, ‘This is basically my last chance, so it has to open.’

“The second reserve has been made available.

I got into trouble and had to be rescued by a boat.

“Because of the high altitude and the rescue boat that will come and pick you up, Olu Deniz is a place where you can take more risks trying new things.”

“I was thinking of the best way to pull out my reserve after watching my video over and over again so it would have opened or opened faster.”

“I also realized what I was doing wrong with the way I was applying the brakes, so I no longer do it that way.”

“I repeated the maneuver over the lake in Annecy and everything went smoothly.”

I can now work with it on the ground.”

On October 23rd, the footage was taken.