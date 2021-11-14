A Tesco shopper reveals a straightforward method for earning £60 in rewards with just 20 points.

A Tesco shopper reveals a simple way to earn £60 in rewards with only 20 points.

Customers who have made a significant financial investment

Tesco understands the value of the Clubcard when it comes to shopping.

It’s ideal for the cash register because customers can save a lot of money.

It is possible to exchange vouchers for larger discounts at other locations, such as vacation parks and restaurants.

After being shared in the popular Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains, the shopper’s post has received thousands of likes.

“I just spoke with someone who didn’t realize they could use their Tesco Clubcard for other things and triple their vouchers,” the user explained.

” he says.

They shared a photo of some of the £20 Clubcard vouchers.

Your Clubcard could be tripled in value thanks to its reward partners.

Instead, the customer could save £60 by going to a Hungry Horse pub, Cineworld, or Butlins or Hoseasons.

Tesco has hundreds of reward partners, allowing customers to get three times their Clubcard voucher value.

Many of the people who rushed to comment beneath the post were completely unaware of the shopper’s ruse.

One admitted that they “didn’t know” that the Clubcаrd loyalty scheme had the potential to triple the value.

Other Facebook users shared the treats they received as a result of the tip.

One shopper said, “I’ve just done this with the Cineworld one.”

“I didn’t realize it until a few weeks ago, but it was definitely worth it, and I’ll be saving again for other things.”

Tesco recently announced a huge discount on baby products, so keep an eye on Clubcard offers.

Sign up for our free Dаily Stаr Hot Topics newsletter to receive all of the latest Lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Earlier this month, customers could get 50% off select items plus an extra £5 off.

Silentnight bedding was offered at a massive 50% discount by the supermаrket behemoth, but only to Clubcаrd members.

Customers could order these duvet sets, pillows, and throws from the Tesco website or in-store.