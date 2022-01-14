A thief has targeted the student halls at Glasgow School of Art, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Thief targets student halls at Glasgow School of Art, prompting police to launch an investigation.

A man entered Margaret Macdonald House on Buccleuch Street on Thursday evening and stole a woman’s purse, prompting police to open an investigation.

A thief struck Glasgow School of Art’s student housing, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Officers were dispatched to Margaret Macdonald House on Buccleuch Street in Garnethill after reports of a student’s purse being stolen.

The purse was allegedly stolen around 7.40 p.m. on Thursday, January 13.

It’s unclear whether the thief was a fellow student or a hall resident.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the police.

For more headlines delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for Glasgow Live newsletters.

“Enquiries are ongoing following a purse theft from student accommodation on Buccleuch Street in Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“On Thursday, January 13, 2022, around 7.40 p.m., the incident was reported to the police.”