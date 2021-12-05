A third party will investigate the’version of events leading up to the shooting’ at a Michigan high school.

A third party will look into the’version of events leading up to the shooting’ at a Michigan high school.

PONTIAC, Michigan (AP) —

— A third party will look into what happened at Oxford High School before the school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher injured, according to the superintendent of the Michigan district.

In a statement, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said he requested the outside investigation because parents have inquired about “the school’s version of events leading up to the shooting,” as well as interactions with the student before the shooting.

“A complete and transparent accounting is critical for the victims, our staff, and our entire community,” Throne said.

His remarks came after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald held a news conference on Friday, detailing numerous warning signs from the student charged in the shooting, including a drawing of a bullet with the words “blood everywhere” above a person who appeared to have been shot, as well as “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”

“Of course, he shouldn’t have returned to that classroom in the first place.”

This, I believe, is a universal viewpoint.

McDonald said, “I’m not going to chastise or attack, but yeah.”

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said when asked if school officials could face criminal charges.

The student was sent back to class on Tuesday after a school meeting with his parents at the school, which is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

A shooting occurred three hours later.

“The school should have been in charge of informing the sheriff’s office.”

“It appears that this could have been avoided,” says Robert Jordan, founder and director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Protecting Our Students, based in St. Louis, made the announcement on Friday.

“As a result of those blunders, people died.”

Parents of students killed in a Florida school shooting in 2018 say police should have been alerted before Tuesday’s rampage.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, the shooter at Oxford High, has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, and other offenses.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each on Friday.

On Saturday, they pleaded not guilty and were given a (dollar)1 million bond by a judge.

The pistol that was used was a 9mm semi-automatic…

