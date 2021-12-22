A thrifty Tesco shopper reveals how to save ‘hundreds’ on your Christmas food shopping.

A savvy Tesco shopper reveals how to save ‘hundreds’ on your holiday food shopping.

Over 3000 people have now left comments on the post thanking the shopper for her money-saving tip, which could halve the cost of your big Christmas food shopping.

As many of us rush to finish our Christmas shopping, it’s safe to say that this month has been costly for many of us.

One savvy shopper, on the other hand, has shared her simple trick for nearly halving the cost of her Tesco Christmas dinner food shop.

Sophie Hyden posted on the popular Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK about how she used her Tesco Clubcard vouchers to save over £100 on her ‘big food shop.’

Instead of receiving vouchers throughout the year, Sophie enrolls in the lesser-known ‘Christmas Saver’ scheme, which sends coupons out in November, just in time for Christmas.

“I’m signed up for the Christmas saver (you can do this easily by signing into your Clubcard account) – I get them sent out in November and then they start building up again for next year,” Sophie explained.

“I KNOW you can switch them out for days out and eating out, but I prefer to do it this way.”

You never know what your circumstances will be at Christmas time, so having this may alleviate some families’ concerns about food, presents, and so on.

“Throughout the year, we save our Clubcard points and spend them on our large Christmas shop.”

To join the scheme, you must first sign up for a Clubcard and then log in to your account using a browser (the app does not allow you to do this).

“Scroll down to ‘My Clubcard Account,’ then click on the voucher scheme,” Sophie explained.

“Then rename it to ‘Christmas Saver’ and save!”

One Facebook user wrote, “We do this.”

“It always alleviates the guilt of wanting to buy the extras and social chocolates at Christmas.”

“We collect all year with shopping and gasoline,” another added.

It covers the cost of our Christmas food.”