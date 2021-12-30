A tiger at the Naples Zoo ‘ATTACKED a patient who was injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital,’ in a terrifying encounter.

After being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo, a patient was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries and current condition are unknown.

Deputies from Collier County are responding to the zoo incident, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting an investigation.

Authorities claim that this is a one-time occurrence.

There is no risk to the general public.

More to come…

