A tiger at the Naples Zoo was shot and killed after biting the arm of a worker who was flown to the hospital after ‘petting animal in unauthorized area.’

After ‘petting animal in unauthorized area,’ a tiger at the Naples Zoo was shot and killed for biting a worker’s arm.

After entering an unauthorized section of a zoo and being attacked by a tiger on Wednesday, a MAINTENANCE worker was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities responded to the scene and shot and killed the tiger in order to free the man from the animal’s jaws.

The incident occurred after the Naples Zoo in Florida had closed, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The zoo hired the worker to clean the restrooms and gift shop but not the animal enclosures.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man “entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure.”

According to police, the man could have been petting or feeding the 4-year-old Malayan tiger, both of which are considered “illegal and dangerous.”

“Initial reports indicated that the tiger grabbed the man’s arms and dragged it into the enclosure after the man passed through an initial fine barrier and put his arm through the tiger enclosure’s fencing,” police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy arrived on the scene and discovered the man with his arm inside the tiger’s mouth.

The deputy attempted to persuade the tiger to let the man go but was “forced” to shoot it.

The worker was flown by helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

There will be more later…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.