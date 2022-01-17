A tornado killed six warehouse workers in Illinois, prompting Amazon to file a lawsuit.

A tornado killed six Amazon warehouse workers in Illinois, prompting the company to file a lawsuit.

The Chicago Tribune (TNS) has an article by Olivia Olander.

According to a news release from the law firm retained by the family, a lawsuit against Amazon is expected to be filed Monday by the family of a delivery driver who was killed in December after a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse downstate.

Following the Dec. 11th explosion at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, six people died.

ten storm, which claimed the lives of dozens of people in several states.

According to the news release, one of them was independent contractor Austin McEwen, 26, who, like other employees, was allegedly forced to work in unsafe conditions.

According to the lawsuit, the facility had insufficient emergency plans and no basement shelter, and McEwen and the other victims were told to seek shelter in a bathroom during the storm.

In a statement, an Amazon spokeswoman refuted those claims, saying that members of a local team “worked to move people to safety as quickly as possible.”

On Saturday, December 1, a heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen.

In Edwardsville, Illinois, on November 11th, 2021.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

According to Clifford Law Offices, the Chicago-based firm representing McEwen’s family, the lawsuit would be the first filed against Amazon in connection with the deaths.

According to the news release, the family’s attorney, Jack Casciato, said, “It appears that holiday profits took precedence over safety.”

A spokeswoman for Amazon, Kelly Nantel, said in a statement that the lawsuit “misunderstands key facts,” including that the building was new and up to code, and that “local teams” were monitoring weather conditions at the time of the storm.

“While precautions are taken, severe weather watches are common in this part of the country,” Nantel said.

“We believe that as soon as a warning was issued, our team did the right thing and worked to get people to safety as quickly as possible.”

Amazon has previously stated that its emergency response, including in the event of severe weather, is included in warehouse employee training.

Representatives from Amazon said last month that the company advises employees to seek shelter during tornadoes, but they declined to say when employees at the Edwardsville facility were warned…

