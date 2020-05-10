A total of 110 children under 14 have been confirmed with coronavirus in Castilla y León

A total of 110 children under 14 are affected by coronavirus in Castilla y León. They do not represent the most affected group, far from it. The cases do not even reach 0.5 percent of confirmed infections, but the President of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, wanted this Sunday to draw attention to the importance of children and adolescents complying with hygiene and distancing measures. social in these first steps of de-escalation not only for the damage that the disease can also cause in them but also for their environment.

To these cases confirmed by PCR would be added another 4,564 cases registered in Primary Care of children and young people up to 19 years of age, representing 7.44 percent of the total. Although “there is no scientific evidence” about it, minors, who seem to be less affected by the coronavirus, could still be vectors of contagion and therefore Mañueco has shown the concern of the administrations that this group “assume in first person a individual responsibility ».

In the last 24 hours, Castilla y León has added 349 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of infections tested to 23,786. The figure leads the Community to continue to lead the cumulative incidence in the country as a whole in the last two weeks, with 70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, double the national average and above communities such as Madrid or Catalonia, which from the Board justify in a greater volume of test.

Hospitals continue to reduce their care burden, with 603 patients in the ward and ICUs, the occupation in intensive care in the last 24 hours having been especially reduced by 16 people. On the last day, 24 patients were discharged. There are already 7,453 those who have specified their income and have been cured.

The death toll also continues to decline, albeit with still dramatic figures. In 24 hours, the coronavirus killed eight lives in hospitals – the lowest number since March 18 – where the death toll now stands at 1,905. To them would be added another 1,676 in residences – four more than yesterday – among which are confirmed cases and symptoms. And we should also add those who have perished in their homes. .