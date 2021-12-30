In the United Kingdom, a total of 189,213 new Covid infections have been reported, with an increase in the Omicron variant.

In the United Kingdom, there have been 189,213 new Covid infections reported, with the Omicron variant seeing an increase.

In the United Kingdom, 189,213 new Covid infections have been reported, with the Omicron variant showing an increase.

332 deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The UK has seen a new high of 189,213 daily Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

In addition, the coronavirus has caused 332 deaths and 2,082 hospitalizations in England.

During the second coronavirus wave, admissions peaked at 4,134 on January 12th.

456 admissions were reported in London on December 28th, a 49 percent increase from the previous week and the highest number since January 28th.

The second wave of admissions peaked at 977 on January 6 in London.

Patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in hospital in the previous 24 hours, as well as people known to have Covid-19 who were admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours, are included in the number of Covid-19 admissions.

According to Scottish Government figures released on Thursday, there were 71,612 new Covid-19 tests reported, with 27.1 percent of them being positive.

According to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Omicron variant of the virus is “very, very infectious” right now, and the “likelihood of getting it right now if you mix with others is high.”

The new daily case total is higher than the previous high of 15,849 cases announced on Wednesday.

According to the most recent data, nine people died from the virus in the previous 24 hours north of the border.

According to the daily count of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, this brings the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Scotland to 9,845.

In Ireland, a total of 20,554 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported, with 619 Covid positive patients in hospitals as of yesterday, 88 of whom were in intensive care.

A total of 183,037 cases of coronavirus infection were reported across the UK yesterday for the first time since Christmas Eve.

The total surpassed yesterday’s previous high of 106,122 covid cases, which had surpassed the previous high of 93,045 cases set on December 17th.

