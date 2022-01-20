A total of 333,000 pacifiers have been recalled due to the risk of a child choking on the nipple.

According to a recall notice issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Mushie andamp; Co is recalling over 333,000 of its Frigg silicone pacifiers because they pose a choking hazard.

A total of 333,725 pacifiers are being recalled because the silicone nipple’s base has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.

In the United States, Mushie andamp; Co has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the pacifier’s plastic shield, and 200 reports from outside the country.

There were no reported injuries.

Frigg silicone pacifiers are available in two styles: Classic and Daisy.

A silicone nipple is attached to a round plastic shield in the classic design.

A silicone nipple is attached to a round scalloped plastic shield in the Daisy design.

Every design is available in two sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months.

The name “Frigg” is written in raised letters on the pacifier shield’s handle.

There are over 40 different colors available.

From April 2021 to December 2021, the products were available at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia andamp; Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com for about (dollar)8 for a single pacifier and about (dollar)15 for a pack of two pacifiers.

Stop using the recalled pacifiers immediately and contact the company for a full refund or credit.

Consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the pacifier’s base and send a photo of both the detached silicone nipple and the pacifier’s base to Mushie andamp; Co at: mushie.compagesrecalls.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, consumers should dispose of the pacifier properly by throwing both pieces away.

ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER, FOLLOW ANNALISE KNUDSON