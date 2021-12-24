A total of 401,000 immigrants have arrived in Canada, which is a new high.

Canada welcomes a total of 401,000 newcomers, which is a new high.

The city has the most permanent residents in over a century.

TRENTON, ONTARIO

The government announced Thursday that Canada met its immigration target and welcomed 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, the highest number in the country’s history.

“Last year, we set a lofty goal for ourselves.

In a statement, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser stated, “We achieved it today.”

“This is a watershed moment in our country’s history, as we welcome the largest number of newcomers in a single year.”

In 1913, 400,000 people set a new record.

However, the majority of those who arrived early on were from the United Kingdom and Europe.

The 401,000 newcomers came from a variety of countries, including China, India, the Philippines, Nigeria, Iran, and the United States. Turkey also contributed.

63,955 people reported Turkish ancestry in the 2016 Canadian census.

The majority of the newcomers, according to Fraser, were already in Canada on a temporary visa.

While many countries are “closing their doors to refugees,” Canada, he claims, has extended a warm welcome to newcomers.

An immigrant owns one out of every three businesses in Canada, and one out of every four newcomers works in health care.

“Immigration is critical to Canada’s economy, enriching our society, and supporting our aging population,” the statement said.

“Immigration, according to business leaders, labor market experts, and economists, creates jobs, spurs innovation, and helps address labor shortages.”

Immigrants will make up up to 30% of Canada’s population by 2036, according to Fraser, and immigration accounts for nearly 100% of the country’s labor force growth.

Immigrants make up 37% of pharmacists, 36% of doctors, 39% of dentists, 23% of registered nurses, and 35% of nursing aides and other health occupations in Canada.