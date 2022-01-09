A total of 57 FETO suspects have been apprehended in Turkiye.

In 2016, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization staged a failed coup that resulted in the deaths of 251 people.

ANKARA

According to sources, at least 57 people were arrested on Saturday for alleged ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the failed coup in Turkiye in 2016.

After prosecutors in Istanbul issued warrants for eight active duty, two retired, ten dismissed soldiers, and 53 former military school students, the suspects were apprehended in 25 provinces in a coordinated operation.

According to the sources, they were dialed from pay phones or fixed lines used for intra-organizational communication.

During the raids, a large number of organizational documents and digital materials were seized, according to the sources, who also said that 16 fugitive suspects are being apprehended.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, was orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, who killed 251 people and injured 2,734 others.

Ankara accuses FETO of orchestrating a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, in order to overthrow the government.

Thousands of FETO suspects have been arrested since the coup attempt, including many in the armed forces, police, judicial system, and education sector.

* Beyza Binnur Donmez’s writing