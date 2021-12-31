A total of 65 bullets were fired in the shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, injuring six people.

65 bullets were fired in the shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, injuring six people.

After receiving multiple bullets in her chest and torso, police believe a woman in her twenties was a possible target.

Six people were injured late Thursday in a shooting in Philadelphia, according to police, in which the gunmen fired over 65 shots.

Around 11.30 p.m., authorities in Pennsylvania’s largest city responded to reports of gunshots in the Germantown neighborhood.

The time was 0430 GMT, according to NBC News.

Among the injured was a woman in her twenties in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department told the local NBC10 Philadelphia network, “She was hit multiple times in the chest and torso.”

“Given the number of times she was hit, she could have been the intended target.”

According to the police, the five other victims, who are between the ages of 19 and 29, are in stable condition.

More than 65 shots were fired from two different caliber semi-automatic weapons, according to the police.

There had been no arrests as of Friday.