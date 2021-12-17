A total of (dollar)2.4 million will be paid out to about 1,000 PHEAA employees, including the CEO.

Around 1,000 PHEAA employees, including the CEO, will receive pay raises totaling (dollar)2.4 million for the holidays.

The president and CEO of Pennsylvania’s student financial aid agency is getting a (dollar)3,350 raise, which is more than most people could hope for for Christmas.

Starting on Christmas Day, Jim Steeley, who has led the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) since July 2018, will see his (dollar)334,950 salary increased to (dollar)338,300.

According to an INFOSURHOY analysis of state employee compensation in 2020, he was the 21st highest earner in the entire state government.

Steeley isn’t the only one getting a raise at PHEAA.

The agency’s executive committee unanimously approved raises of up to 3% for 1,000 non-unionized workers on Wednesday.

This is the first raise for these employees since December of last year.

According to agency spokesman Keith New, the total cost of the raises is (dollar)2.4 million per year.

PHEAA executive committee chair Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland County, cited the extra work PHEAA employees have taken on as the agency unwinds its role as a federal student loan servicer, which it has held since 2009.

Last summer, the agency decided that managing federal loan programs had become increasingly complex and expensive, and that it wanted to refocus on programs that benefit Pennsylvania students.

“Our staff has worked diligently over the last 18 months to two years to get through a federal contract debacle that has left us here in Pennsylvania with a lot of additional work to make sure our families and students, as well as all those we serve across our country,” Delozier said.

“Our employees have worked hard to ensure that [clients]are well served, and they are deserving of the raise approved by the executive committee.”

Furthermore, she claims that the raises correct an imbalance caused by unionized employees receiving raises over the last two years while non-union coworkers’ pay remained stagnant.

According to her, this resulted in some supervisors earning less than the people they supervise.

In October 2020, the union contract provided a 2% raise, followed by a 2.5 percent raise this October.

Additionally, union-represented employees have received two 2.25 percent step increases in the last two years.

