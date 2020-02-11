‘A TOTAL RACIST’: Trump helps ‘cancel’ Bloomberg on Twitter after leaked audio blaming minorities for ‘95% of murders’

Leaked audio of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg calling for targeted police harassment of minorities, because ‘that’s where the real crime is,’ has gone viral with a boost from Trump.

“95 percent of your murderers — murderers and murder victims — fit one MO,” Bloomberg appears to say in audio leaked from an Aspen Institute speech in 2015.

Audio of @MikeBloomberg’s 2015 @AspenInstitute speech where he explains that “you can just Xerox (copy)” the description of male, minorities 16-25 and hand to cops.Bloomberg had video of speech blocked.Perhaps because of the problematic explanation he gives for #StopAndFriskpic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

“You can just take the description, xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, sixteen to twenty-five. That’s where the real crime is.”

The three-term New York mayor goes on to advise blanketing minority neighborhoods with cops — once again, because “that’s where the crime is” — and says the way to get guns off the streets is to “throw [minority youth]against the wall and frisk them.”

At the peak of the New York Police Department’s controversial stop-and-frisk policy, just over one percent of stops of nonwhite individuals produced a weapon (the percentage was slightly higher for whites, whom Bloomberg advises — in another video circulating under the #BloombergIsRacist hashtag — “frisking” less often).

The inflammatory audio, originally posted by political podcaster Ben Dixon, got a boost from an unexpected quarter when President Donald Trump retweeted it — only to delete it shortly thereafter. By then, however, it was already trending.

If you live in New York, or know our history, you’ve been knowing that #BloombergIsRacist. He’s awful.The world will soon know just how deep this man’s bigotry goes. — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 11, 2020

This is who he is..#BloombergIsRacistpic.twitter.com/4wcSAb7scb — Black, and you?? 😎✌🇹🇹🇭🇳 (@IssaKneeGrow) February 11, 2020

Several commenters observed that Bloomberg could spend hundreds of millions of dollars more — he’s already spent three-quarters of the money poured into the 2020 Democratic primary — and the audio would still float to the surface.

If you are a Trump supporter who wants some laughs today, check out the #BloombergIsRacist hashtag to see what spending $350 million buys you in 2020. #Cancelled#NoRefunds 😂😂😂 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 11, 2020

Un-frickin-real!! Cry those white billionaire tears dude. All the ads you’ve got on youtube with sea turtles & paid actors pretending they like you, won’t erase this!! #BloombergIsARacist#BloombergIsRacisthttps://t.co/0Z2fjQ9NW2 — Ariel Williams (@aikidopony) February 11, 2020

Others opined on why Trump might have deleted his own tweet slamming the “racist” Bloomberg.

Trump tweeted the video out and then deleted it. I’m guessing he read the thread where we ripped him to shreds for his own racism. #BloombergIsRacist and #TrumpIsRacist — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 11, 2020

Wake up and see #BloombergIsRacist trending. Thank goodness people on Twitter are not as dumb as the supposly smart people on CNN & MSNBC. By the way, Bloomberg is a sophisticated/well spoken version of Trump. They are freaking the same! — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) February 11, 2020

Because it’s 2020 and no one is allowed to commit wrongthink of their own volition, Russia was blamed.

To help Bernie Sanders — after Mike Bloomberg’s sudden rise in the national polls — like clockwork, Russian bots and trolls get the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist to trend.This is so predictable. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 11, 2020

Did you all realize that Hashtags like #BloombergIsRacist or #Mayorcheat start trending at between 2-5am?Yes, that’s 10am to 1pm in Moscow.Stop falling for this crap. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 11, 2020

Bloomberg apparently had a premonition his speech might come back to bite him someday, as he specifically ordered the Aspen Institute not to distribute footage of his 2015 appearance. He was reportedly already considering a presidential run at the time, and likely figured his views wouldn’t go over well with the general public.

While Bloomberg, during his time as mayor, credited “stop and frisk” with the declining crime rate in New York, crime continued to drop after the NYPD discontinued the policy. He has continued to defend the policy since leaving office, only recently repenting in a cringeworthy mea culpa display in front of a black church in Brooklyn.

New Yorkers who lived under the heavy hand of Bloomberg’s NYPD, which he notoriously referred to as “my own army,” however, are not likely to forget so easily.

