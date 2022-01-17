A touching tribute to NHS employees is created by a Glasgow QEUH volunteer in the atrium.

With atrium artwork, a Glasgow QEUH volunteer pays touching tribute to NHS staff.

Kenny Rodger, a five-year volunteer at the QEUH, created the piece after spending time in surgery and wanted to express his gratitude to those who looked after him.

A volunteer from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) has created a touching tribute to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde staff to thank them for their dedication during the pandemic.

Kenny Rodger, who has volunteered at the QEUH for five years and has spent time in surgery himself, created the art to express his gratitude to those who looked after him during his stay and to recognize their efforts during the pandemic.

In reference to the NHS during COVID-19, Kenny chose a lighthouse as the focal point of his piece – a beacon of hope.

“For me, the pandemic reinforced the selfless dedication and commitment offered by perhaps the best health care staff in the world,” Kenny, a retired cop, said.

Volunteering here allows you to witness firsthand how hard the staff works, and as someone who has recently received treatment, I can attest to the quality of care provided.

Despite the enormous pressures we all know they are under, everyone involved in my procedure was reassuring, helpful, and professional.”

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Kenny is a volunteer with the Welcome Guide Service at the QEUH, where he provides a friendly face to help people find their way around.

He is a keen artist in his spare time, which is how he came up with the lighthouse concept piece, in addition to volunteering.

“We are extremely grateful for Kenny’s piece, which is now hanging in the main atrium for staff and visitors alike to enjoy,” Catherine Nivison, Chief Allied Health Professional for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s South Sector, said.

These acts of kindness mean a great deal to us.

“Having Kenny on board as part of the volunteer team is also fantastic.”

We recognize the critical role that volunteers play in assisting patients and visitors when they visit our hospitals, and we appreciate their efforts.”