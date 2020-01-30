A tourist in Bali found dead after being swept off scenic selfie hot spot notorious for deadly waves

A Bali tourist has drowned after being swept off a scenic selfie hot spot where other travellers have been killed or badly hurt by deadly waves.

Chinese traveller Xu Xin Yue drowned after climbing a security fence to get the perfect selfie at ‘Devil’s Tear’ on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan.

The 21-year-old was part of a guided tour visiting the landmark with her partner on Tuesday morning.

The horrifying aftermath was caught on film by a bystander watching from nearby rocks.

Footage shows a crowd of people waving their arms to draw attention to the body of a woman floating in the water.

Screams of distress can be heard, including one person asking for someone to ‘help her’.

The Head of the Klungkung Police AKP Putu Gede Ardana told local media outlet Kumparan the woman fell into the sea after being struck by a large wave.

‘Around 10:20am, the victim was with her husband and a couple of their friends trying to take some photos before leaving, but suddenly a huge wave hit and swept her away to sea,’ he said.

Her husband apparently panicked after seeing her fall in the water and shouted for others to help her, according to local media reports.

Bystanders did not venture into the ocean due to the notoriously dangerous conditions, instead waiting for emergency crews to respond by boat.

Rescue crews eventually responded with the arrival of the Ocean Seven Boat and a Klungkung Water Police Boat, but Xu Xin Yue was pronounced dead on scene.

The head of the Klungkung Tourism Office, Nengah Sukasta told the Bali Sun they want to see tour operators take greater responsibility for educating tourists visiting the spot.

‘Tour guides must provide an understanding of the geographical conditions and their biological threats,’ he said.

Authorities had only just installed guardrails and fencing along the coastline in October as a safety measure after a series of incidents at the tourist hot spot.

Chinese tourist Li Huiling, 38, was killed after being swept off the rocks in August 2019.

Dramatic footage captured the moment a young tourist was almost killed after being hit by waves at the same location in March 2019.