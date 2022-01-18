A Trader Joe’s in Cumberland County is expected to open soon.

The Cumberland County Trader Joe’s store is expected to open soon.

It won’t be long before Trader Joe’s road trips become a thing of the past.

The California chain, which is known for its cult-like following and healthy foods sold at reasonable prices, is set to open in Harrisburg this spring.

Although an official opening date has not been confirmed, Larry Kostelac, senior vice president of Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc., the Lemoyne firm in charge of leases at the shopping center, expects Trader Joe’s to open at the Lower Allen Commons as early as late March.

The store, which is near the Routes 1115 and 581 interchange near the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township, is almost finished, according to him.

Since the Lower Allen Township Development Authority announced the store’s arrival last summer, fans have been looking forward to its arrival.

It will be the region’s first Trader Joe’s.

“I’m serious.

This is something I’ve been waiting for my entire adult life.

Casey Welsh wrote on the “Bring Trader Joe’s to Harrisburg, PA” Facebook page, “I never thought it would be less than 2 miles from my house!”

Trader Joe’s is one of America’s most popular grocery stores.

State College, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Towson, Maryland are the closest locations.

It has a cult following thanks to its quirky atmosphere, low prices, and unique items like cookie butter, Unexpected Cheddar, Everything But the Bagel sesame seasoning, Joe Joe’s cookies, and Thai lime and chili cashews.

Trader Joe’s was founded by Joe Coulombe, who named it after a South Seas image.

It was sold in 1979 to Theo Albrecht, the German grocery mogul whose family owns the Aldi Nord supermarket chain.

The development authority paid around (dollar)8 million for the 14-acre former Bon-Ton and Borders site in 2019 with the intention of redeveloping it so it would not be left vacant.

A few of the parcels have since been sold, including those occupied by Texas Roadhouse, Burger King, and Bonefish Grill.

“I believe the development authority wanted to ensure that this was developed in such a way that the residents of the municipality would appreciate it and…

