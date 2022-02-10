A training session on a frozen lake turns into a real rescue for firefighters.

A training session on a frozen lake turns into a true rescue for firefighters.

(AP) — For firefighters in suburban St. Louis, a training session on water rescues turned real.

When the crews rushed to save two teenagers in St. Louis, they were greeted with applause.

Crews from the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District were wrapping up training on Creve Coeur Lake on Tuesday when they spotted two people running across it, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The ice covering the lake broke as they watched, and the couple fell through.

Within minutes, the training firefighters, as well as Pattonville and Creve Coeur firefighters, scrambled to pull the two teenagers to safety from the icy lake.

The Maryland Heights Fire District shared a video of the rescue on YouTube and information about it on Facebook.