A trendy central London studio flat costs £1,350 per month, but can YOU spot the flaws?

A stylish studio apartment in central London costs £1,350 per month, but can YOU spot the flaws?

A MODERN Central London flat is available for £1,350 per month, but it is missing a key feature.

The tiny, fully-furnished studio flat in the affluent Westminster borough is advertised as “just a minute walk from Bayswater Underground” by letting agents.

However, astute apartment hunters may be surprised to learn that something crucial has been left out of the renovated flat.

Despite having a large living room and separate kitchen, the studio has no permanent bed.

The apartment has a pull-out double murphy bed that must be tucked away every time you leave.

Rightmove describes the studio apartment as “a high-spec finish with a fold-up bed that goes into a closed-away cupboard for a discreet and tidy look.”

The optimistic agents even describe the studio in Ralph Court, Queensway, as “luxurious.”

The apartment has marbled counters and city views, and it was recently renovated.

It even comes with its own washer and dryer, as well as a concierge service in place of a fixed bed.

The estate agents wrote in their description, “A1 Capital lettings are proud to present this luxury studio flat located on the 7th floor with a concierge at the front desk.”

“This property is in a fantastic location, just minutes from Bayswater Underground station.”

Outside, there are numerous bus stops, train lines, and other modes of public transportation to choose from.

“All of the essential local amenities, as well as others, are easily accessible by foot.”

The pricey studio is standard for a studio, but the fold-out bed and four-figure rent are likely to deter even the most desperate renters.

Your home must be livable, safe, healthy, and free of hazards.

You may be able to sue your landlord in court if your house does not meet these requirements.

There are also regulations in place to prevent overcrowding in small houses.

To determine whether your home is overcrowded, count the number of people who live there (a child aged 10 or older counts as a person) as well as the number of bedrooms and living rooms.

There is a limit of two, three, or five people per room.

You can check if your home is overcrowded using Shelter’s online guidebook.

Citizens Advice recommends filing a complaint with your landlord if your home does not meet these standards or if you are unhappy with your living situation.

It is advised that…

