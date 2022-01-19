A tribunal hearing for a care home nurse who was fired for refusing to take a vaccine was unsuccessful.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind, a care home nurse who was fired for refusing to get a Covid vaccine lost a tribunal claim.

Cheeryn Allette refused to be vaccinated, despite the fact that it was not legally required at the time. Her bosses at the family-run care home where she worked made it’mandatory.’

After reading internet theories claiming the vaccine was ‘unsafe’ and the government was ‘lying about its safety,’ Ms Allette initially told bosses she ‘didn’t trust’ it.

However, in a subsequent meeting, she claimed that taking any form of “non-natural medication” was against her “Rastafarian beliefs.”

After finding ‘no reasonable excuse’ for her ‘clear and categorical’ refusal of a vaccine, an employment tribunal has ruled she was fairly fired.

It dismissed her ‘cynical’ claim of religious discrimination, ruling that her refusal was due to an ‘unsubstantiated belief in a conspiracy, rather than religious belief.’

Ms Allette had worked as a care assistant at Scarsdale Grange Nursing Home in Sheffield, South Yorks, for over 13 years, according to the tribunal.

With a capacity of 52 beds, 65 permanent staff, and an average occupancy rate of 34 residents during the pandemic, the home provides residential care for dementia sufferers.

The home had avoided any major Covid outbreaks until December 2020, when the government announced the rollout of vaccines to nursing home residents and health workers, according to the Leeds tribunal.

Staff were scheduled to receive their first doses of the vaccine just before Christmas, but the home had been hit by a Covid outbreak just days before.

A number of residents were tragically killed as a result of this.

The virus infected 22 residents and 33 staff members, including Ms. Allette.

Vaccines were discussed again when Ms Allette returned to work in the New Year, and she was found to be’reluctant’ to be put on a vaccination list.

The tribunal agreed that, while she was aware that vaccinations were available and recommended, she was unaware that they were required in order to keep her job.



