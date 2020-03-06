A truck in the snow is among the winners of the iPhone night mode photo competition

This image was taken by Konstantin Chalabov of Moscow, Russia, and was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro. It is a dramatic image that looks like the opening of a cold war spy movie, according to Phil Schiller

A picture of a truck in the snow and a bright red tree floating like a UFO are amongst the winners of Apple’s first iPhone night mode photography competition.

The Cupertino, California company launched the competition as a way to show off the ‘night mode’ feature of camera on their latest mobile device.

All the images featured in the competition were shot using the night mode on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max.

The panel of judges selection the final six images captured around the world included photographer Malin Fezehai and Apple Senior VP of marketing Phil Schiller.

Rubén P. Bescós of Pamplona, Navarra, Spain took this photo using an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The simple composition quickly draws viewers into a story, said Alexvi Li

The iPhone Night Mode photography competition was announced in early January and the winners were official announced on Tuesday March 3 after extensive judging.

The six winning photos were picked by a panel of judges that included Tyler Mitchell who photographed Beyonce for Vogue and former TIME contributing White House photographer Brooks Kraft.

The winners have all had their photos features on the Apple website, its Instagram account and on billboards worldwide – including the London Tube.

Of the photo showing the Russian truck in the snow by Konstantin Chalabov, Apple VP of Marketing, Phil Schiller said it was a super-dramatic image.

‘It could be the opening shot of a great Cold War spy movie. It challenges us with intriguing questions — ‘Where is the driver? Where are they going? Why stop out here?’

‘A cool mist permeates the blue Russian hillside and snow-covered ground, framing the lonely vehicle with bright red lights that hint at an unknown danger.’

Rubén P. Bescós of Pamplona, Navarra, Spain captured an almost biblical like scene.

‘The crackly details on the foreground rocks add to the story of the long and difficult journey ahead for these pilgrims before they reach their holy site,’ said Schiller.

Chinese photographer Alexvi Li said: ‘The ground in the photo reveals beautiful texture when shooting against the light. The simple composition quickly draws viewers into a story, while delivering good image quality.’

This was taken by Mitsun Soni of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on an iPhone 11 Pro. Tyler Mitchell says: ‘This one blows my mind. I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree.’

A red UFO like tree floating in the air above a red floor is captured in an image by Mitsun Soni of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India using an iPhone 11 Pro.

Tyler Mitchell, who captured Beyonce in a cover photo for Vogue said the image ‘blows his mind’.

‘I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree. It almost feels like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame. Absolutely beautiful composition as well.’

Rustam Shagimordanov captured a stunning image of small red cabins in a frozen village in Russia.

Apple VP of marketing Kaiann Drance said of the image that it is a captivating shot of a winter village by the sea that must feel cold yet warm with the glow against the rocks.

Malin Fezehai is a visual reporter that has worked with the New York Times said: ‘I love how the lights in the red cabins give a sense of warmth in the cold.

‘The layers in the image create depth and give me a sense of cold and warmth at the same time. It’s a beautifully captured landscape image of a winter evening.”

Rustam Shagimordanov from Moscow, Russia took this with an iPhone 11. Judge Kaiann Drance says: ‘A captivating shot of a winter village by the sea, which must feel cold.’

Andrei Manuilov from Moscow, Russia, took the image on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Judge Darren Soh says: ‘An amazingly well-balanced composition that throws so many questions back at the viewer.’

Andrei Manuilov from Moscow, Russia captured a visually disorientating image of washing running on lines between buildings using an iPhone 11 Pro Max – is it looking down or straight ahead?

Architectural photographer Darren Soh said it was an ‘amazingly well balanced composition’ as it throws so many questions back at the viewer like ‘where is this? who lives here?’ and perhaps the most important — ‘Why is laundry hanging out to dry at night?’,

‘As an architectural photographer, I am drawn by the image’s one point perspective that leads the viewer into the frame, right smack into the hanging pieces of clothing,’ he said.

The final image in the set was taken by Yu ‘Eric’ Zhang from Beijing, China on an iPhone 11 Pro Max and captures ‘life as it happens’ – something often only possible on a phone or a small camera.

Jon McCormack, Apple VP of software said the image represents the iPhone at its best.

‘The sense of moment, intimacy and place in this image is very good. It really transports the viewer to being right there,’ he said.

Arem Duplessis, a film producer and creative director at Apple said of the image: ‘This picture has a very real quality to it. The rising steam, the silhouetted figures backlit from the lamp all align perfectly in this magical caught moment.’

Yu ‘Eric’ Zhang of Beijing, China used an iPhone 11 Pro Max to take this photo. Judge Jon McCormack says: ‘This image represents iPhone at its best. Capturing life as it happens.’

The full panel of judges includes Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis.

Each shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack, according to Apple.

The company claims the iPhone 11 offers the best-in-class camera experience, particularly for night time photography due to the integration with the operating system.

All iPhone 11 models feature a new Wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels that enables Night mode, delivering low-light photos captured in indoor and outdoor environments never before possible on iPhone, the company said.

