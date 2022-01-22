A Tunisian court has sentenced a suspect to death for the murder of a police officer.

A Tunisian court has sentenced a suspect to death for the murder of an officer.

In the same case, two defendants are sentenced to prison.

TUNIS (Tunisia) –

In connection with the stabbing death of a police officer in Tunisia in 2019, a Tunisian court has sentenced a suspect to death.

In the same case, the court sentenced two suspects to four and seven years in prison, respectively, while a fourth defendant was acquitted, according to the communications office of the First Instance Court in Tunis.

A fine of 350,000 Tunisian dinars ((dollar)120,000 was imposed on the first defendant.

The verdicts from Saturday are not final and can be appealed.

A Tunisian policeman was killed and a soldier was injured in a stabbing outside a courthouse in the northern city of Bizerte in September 2019.

Despite the fact that courts have issued death sentences, Tunisian authorities have not carried them out since 1991.

Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.