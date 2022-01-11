A Tunisian non-governmental organization (NGO) has called for the protection of journalists.

After President Kais Saied accused the media of targeting a planned online referendum this year, a Tunisian NGO called for the protection of journalists on Tuesday.

The referendum, which will be held in mid-January, will seek citizens’ opinions on a variety of political, social, and economic issues.

The Reporters Without Borders NGO demanded that the press be excluded from all political disputes and disagreements between political parties, as well as “protection of press and media workers while performing their professional duties.”

“All attempts to subjugate the media or control the editorial line of media institutions,” the NGO stated.

It held the “president of the republic and the current government accountable for the safety of journalists,” and demanded “respect for freedom of expression as a constitutional right.”

The Tunisian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the organization’s statement.

Last month, Saied announced a referendum on Tunisia’s political system for July 25, 2022, as well as early parliamentary elections for December.

On July 25, 2021, Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

*Mahmoud Barakat wrote the piece.