A Tunisian political party opposes the ex-president’s prison sentence.

A Tunisian political party has condemned the country’s ex-president’s sentence to prison.

In a statement, the Workers’ Party claims that the court issued an “unfair political” verdict against former President Moncef Marzouki.

Tunisia, Tunisia, Tunisia, Tunisia, Tunisia, Tunis

The Workers’ Party of Tunisia has condemned a recent prison sentence for the country’s former president, calling it an “unfair political ruling.”

“We condemn this ruling… and we regard the ruling issued as a political ruling dictated by the Carthage (Presidential) Palace,” the party said late Thursday, a day after Moncef Marzouki, 76, was sentenced in absentia to four years in prison for “attacking external state security.”

Authorities were accused of using state agencies to assassinate political opponents, as well as “fabricating cases and tracking activists instead of opening the pending files that the Tunisian people are waiting for their liberation,” according to the report.

Tunisian authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Marzouki last month after he criticized Tunisia’s hosting of the International Francophonie Summit in October.

15th.

Marzouki told France 24’s Arabic channel that he tried to prevent the summit from taking place in Tunisia because he believed it would support the country’s recent “coup,” referring to incumbent President Kais Saied’s decision on July 25 to depose the government, suspend parliament, and assume executive authority.

Marzouki, the president of Tunisia from 2011 to 2014, also accused Saied of dividing the country.

As a result, the president has threatened to revoke diplomatic passports from anyone who seeks outside assistance to “hit” Tunisian interests.

Saied, who took office in 2019 for a five-year term, denies allegations that he suspended the Constitution’s work, claiming that he took “exceptional measures” within the framework of the Constitution to protect the state from “imminent danger,” while critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

Mahmoud Barakat is the author of this piece.