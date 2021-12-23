A Turkish court has extended Osman Kavala’s detention.

A Turkish court has ordered that Osman Kavala’s detention be extended.

A Turkish criminal court in Istanbul extended the detention of businessman Osman Kavala on Thursday.

The five-member court panel came to a unanimous decision, with one member dissenting.

Kavala’s trial would proceed based on the current case, and his detention conditions had not changed since the last review in November, according to the majority decision.

The dissenting judge argued that Kavala’s release would be a “moderate” measure while the trial was ongoing.

Kavala is facing charges related to the Gezi Park protests in Istanbul in 2013, which began as a small group of protesters but quickly escalated into nationwide riots that killed eight protesters and a police officer.

The government has called the demonstrations a coup attempt.

Kavala was acquitted of all charges in February 2020, but the decision was overturned by an appeals court in January.

After being accused of participating in the failed 2016 coup in Turkey orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), he was remanded in custody in March on spying charges.

* This article was written by Ahmet Gencturk.