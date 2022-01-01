A Turkish Cypriot mountaineer has died after raising the country’s flag on an icy peak in Antarctica.

A Turkish Cypriot mountaineer who raised the flag of his country on an Antarctic peak has died.

Condolences are pouring in for Birkan Uzun, 28, who ascended Mount Vinson in December and raised the TRNC flag there.

Birkan Uzun, a Turkish Cypriot mountaineer who just weeks ago raised the country’s flag on Antarctica’s highest peak, died in a skiing accident in the United States on Saturday.

“I’ve been informed with great sorrow that Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who made us all proud with his achievements, passed away as a result of an accident in America,” TRNC President Ersin Tatar wrote in a letter of condolences.

Tatar also expressed his condolences to Uzun’s loved ones and family.

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu also expressed condolences, expressing “great sadness” over Uzun’s “sudden death following an accident.”

The 28-year-old skier was from Guzelyurt, a coastal city in the TRNC’s northwestern region, and was living in Seattle, Washington, on the West Coast.

He unfurled the TRNC flag at the summit of Mount Vinson, Antarctica’s highest peak, as cameras captured the moment.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency on Thursday, Uzun expressed his desire to be a role model and source of motivation for the TRNC’s youth.

“I wanted to show that no matter what obstacles you face, you can succeed if you have a dedicated mind and heart,” Uzun said.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also expressed his condolences on Twitter following the tragic death of the skier.

“It is with great sadness that I learned that Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who has made us all proud with his achievements, died in a car accident in the United States,” Altun said.

Merve Aydogan wrote and contributed to this article.