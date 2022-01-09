A Turkish field hospital has reopened in Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camp.

The Turkish Interior Minister attends the opening ceremony after the hospital was damaged by fire last year.

COX’S BAZAR is a city in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh reopened a Turkish field hospital at the Rohingya refugee camp on Saturday after it was damaged by fire last year.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said during his speech at the opening ceremony in Bangladesh’s southeastern city of Cox’s Bazar that the hospital performs 20 operations per day and examines 2,000 people on a daily basis.

Following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) rebuilt the hospital after it was destroyed in the fire.

“We couldn’t leave these sad, oppressed people alone like Bangladesh, which is home to these people,” Soylu said, noting that Turkey took “immediate” action to heal the fire’s wounds.

He went on to say that the hospital has performed 700,000 treatments.

Later in the day, the Turkish interior minister will meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Asaduzzaman Khan.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh, the majority of whom fled Myanmar in August 2017 after a brutal military crackdown there.

According to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed, with over 34,000 thrown into fires, over 114,000 beaten, and up to 18,000 Rohingya women and girls raped.

Beyza Binnur Donmez wrote the article.