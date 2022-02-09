A Turkish health-care company is working on a treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis.

A treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis has been developed by a Turkish health-care company.

The MANTIS Thrombectomy System is a preferred method for interventional treatment of thrombosis by specialists.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

INVAMED-RD Global developed the MANTIS Thrombectomy System, which continues to increase its investments and research and development studies for the advancement of health technologies. The MANTIS Thrombectomy System stands out as an effective method primarily preferred by experts in the interventional treatment of acute DVT, according to the company.

Acute DVT happens when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of your body’s deep veins, usually in your legs, causing severe pain, tension, and swelling.

A pulmonary embolism is one of the complications of acute deep vein thrombosis. It happens when a piece of the clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, and it can be fatal if not treated quickly.

It also stated that one out of every three untreated pulmonary embolisms results in death, with 10% of these deaths occurring before a diagnosis is made within the first hour of onset of symptoms.

Approximately one-third of patients with acute DVT who are not treated effectively develop post-thrombosis syndrome.

With its active tip specially designed to dissolve the thrombus, the MANTIS technology effectively softens the thrombus adhering to the wall while dissolving it with strong rotational movement in the vessel and removing the blockage.

The thrombolytic and contrast agent infusion provided by MANTIS via the three-way internal side port and the distal side allows the thrombus to be dissolved by mixing with the drug, resulting in a quick and efficient result.

MANTIS lowers thrombolytic therapy doses while also preventing post-thrombolytic syndrome.

MANTIS is also thought to be a relaxing treatment option that allows patients to recover more quickly, experience less pain while recovering, and spend less time in the hospital.