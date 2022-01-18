A Turkish politician has called on Iraq to appoint a number of Turkmen ministers.

According to the leader of a political party in Turkiye, Iraqi Turkmens cannot be ignored or their rights violated.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Tuesday, the leader of a major political party in Turkiye urged Iraq to appoint more Turkmen ministers in the country’s upcoming Cabinet.

“Turkmens, like Kurds and Arabs, are one of Iraq’s three founding elements, and their status has been approved and registered by an Iraqi parliament decision.

In other words, an Iraq without Turkmens is wounded, incomplete, and half-orphaned,” Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli told his party’s parliamentary group.

In the October elections, a coalition led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats in the 329-member parliament.

There have been ten elections.

Pro-Iranian parties, on the other hand, saw their seats drop from 48 in 2018 to only 17 in 2019.

On the 12th of December,

4. The Fatah coalition’s leader, Hadi al-Ameri, filed a lawsuit in Federal Court challenging the election results, citing technical and legal violations.

However, after rejecting the petition in December, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the petition was unconstitutional

The results were confirmed by the court on March 26.

Fatah is a coalition of former Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary groups, the majority of which are pro-Iranian.

The president is responsible for convening the new parliament within 15 days of the election results being approved, according to Article 54 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Political squabbles, uncertainty, and negotiations, on the other hand, have slowed the formation of the government, and the new government is expected to be announced next month.

Bahceli emphasized that Turkmens are valued and respected members of Iraqi society, and that they have a natural right to equal and fair political representation in Iraq.

“In this context, Turkmens have a historical and political obligation to participate in the new Iraqi government, which will have more than one ministry,” he stated.

He continued, “Iraqi Turkmens cannot be ignored, and their rights and laws cannot be violated.”