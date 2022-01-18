A Turkish soup kitchen feeds more than 3,000 Somalis.

A Turkish soup kitchen feeds over 3,000 Somalis.

According to the head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation, the organization has been operating in Somalia since 2011, when the country was hit by a deadly famine.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

The Turkish Red Crescent runs a soup kitchen in Mogadishu that feeds 3,150 people every day and distributes food throughout the city.

Since 2011, when Somalia was experiencing one of the deadliest famines in decades, a Turkish humanitarian organization has been working in the drought-ravaged country.

It began operating in Somalia after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then-prime minister, paid the first non-African leader to visit the country in more than two decades, and the visit opened the eyes of the international community.

The visit paved the way for Turkish humanitarian organizations to operate in Somalia, assisting the country’s infrastructure, health sector, education, and humanitarian services, as well as contributing to its economic development.

According to Turkish Red Crescent head of delegation Orhan Kokcu, who spoke to Anadolu Agency at Turkiye’s Embassy in Mogadishu, the Turkish Red Crescent has been operating in Somalia since then, focusing on nutrition, shelter, water and sanitation, education, and other areas.

Since 2011, the organization has sent three large ships to Somalia with 10,000 tons of food, medicine, and other supplies to help “Somali brothers and sisters” in need, according to Kokcu.

Staff distributes meals throughout the capital after the soup kitchen’s cooking is finished, he said.

“Our soup kitchen in Mogadishu, which serves 3,150 people every day, is still going strong.

Orphanages, disability centers, and some (internally displaced people) camps receive the majority of the donations.

Kokcu said, “In total, we distribute to 19 points.”

The kitchen has created jobs for Mogadishu residents, as it employs 14 full-time employees who get up every morning to prepare food, as well as a vehicle to transport the food to distribution points.

According to him, the Turkish Red Crescent is part of a structure that serves as a model for other Turkish organizations interested in assisting in Somalia.

Wells for drinking water

According to the organization, it also assists people in Somalia’s breakaway region of Sool.

It built a water well that serves over 5,000 people and their livestock, and it is now planning to dig another deep well in the area.

“We will construct a new deep-water well in the Sool region of the north in the near future.”

