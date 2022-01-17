A Turkish soup kitchen feeds over 3,000 Somalis every day.

A Turkish soup kitchen feeds over 3,000 Somalis.

According to the head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation, the organization has been operating in Somalia since 2011, when the country was hit by a deadly famine.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

The Turkish Red Crescent runs a soup kitchen in Mogadishu that feeds 3,150 people every day and distributes food to various parts of the city.

Since 2011, when Somalia was experiencing one of the deadliest famines in decades, the Turkish humanitarian organization has been working in the drought-stricken country.

It began operating in Somalia after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then-prime minister, paid a visit there, becoming the first non-African leader to do so in more than two decades, and the visit piqued the international community’s interest.

The visit paved the way for Turkish humanitarian organizations to operate in Somalia, assisting the country’s infrastructure, health sector, education, and humanitarian services, as well as contributing to its economic development.

According to its head of delegation Orhan Kokcu, who spoke to Anadolu Agency at Turkiye’s Embassy in Mogadishu, the Turkish Red Crescent has been operating in Somalia since then, particularly in nutrition, shelter, water and sanitation, education, and other fields.

Since 2011, the organization has sent three large ships to Somalia with 10,000 tons of food, medicine, and other supplies to help “Somali brothers and sisters” in need, according to Kokcu.

He claimed that after the soup kitchen’s cooking is completed, staff distributes meals throughout the capital.

“Our soup kitchen, which feeds 3,150 people every day in Mogadishu, is still going strong.

Orphanages, disability centers, and some (internally displaced people) camps receive the majority of the donations.

Kokcu said, “In total, we distribute to 19 points.”

The kitchen has created jobs for Mogadishu residents, as it employs 14 full-time staff who get up every morning to prepare food, as well as a vehicle to transport the food to distribution points.

According to him, the Turkish Red Crescent is part of a structure that helps Turkish organizations in Somalia.

Wells supplying water

The organization also claims to assist people in Somalia’s breakaway region of Sool.

It built a water well that serves over 5,000 people and their livestock, and it is now planning to dig another deep well in the area.

“We will construct a new deep-water well in the Sool region of the north in the near future.”

