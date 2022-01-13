A ‘Turkish Viking’ breaks ice with his axe while swimming in a frozen lake.

Muco Turkyilmaz, who lives in the Black Sea region of Turkiye, is known as the ‘Viking from Kackar.’

RIZE (Turkey) is a town in the Turkish province of RIZE.

Muco Turkyilmaz, also known as the “Turkish Viking” or “Kackar Viking,” swims in a frozen lake, breaks ice with his axe, and protects ducks from wolves in the Black Sea region’s mountains.

Turkyilmaz, 49, has lived in the Cat Valley of northern Rize province for many years and began working as a tour guide when the region became a tourist attraction in his youth.

He spends the entire year in the Kackar Mountains National Park, and he has recently begun organizing summer camps for children at a facility his family has established.

Despite the harsh winter, Turkyilmaz remains in the facility and shares his experiences on social media.

In the videos, he is seen wading in a frozen lake while dressed in Viking garb, seemingly unconcerned about the cold.

Turkyilmaz told Anadolu Agency that he swims four times in the frozen lake during the winter and believes that this helps him fight sickness in the summer.

“When I’m in the water, people think I get cold.”

You should be swimming.

If you know how to touch the heart of water, it will not make you feel cold.

“You will not feel cold if you touch the heart of water,” he claimed.

“Let us all work together to protect the environment.”

We cannot tame nature; instead, we must adapt to it,” he continued.

Turkyilmaz said he usually wades in the lake to protect the ducks from the wolves that frequent the area around the mountains.

“Wolves occasionally appear when the lake is covered in thick ice.

Last night, they took one of the ducks.

I always break the ice that covers the lake so that the ducks can swim.

Wolves are incapable of swimming.

They can walk and grab (ducks) on the ice, however,” he added.

“I like it,” Turkyilmaz said as he enjoyed the water, which was minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

In the ice, my feet aren’t cold.”

According to him, the nickname “Viking from Kackar” was given to him by Turkish traveler and writer Mutlu Tonbekici, and it has stuck.

“I haven’t changed a thing in my life.”

I used to go down to the water to save goats that had fallen into it when I was a kid.

I’ve been swimming since I was a kid.”