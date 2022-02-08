A tycoon who was sued by a neighbor for failing to install curtains in his £3.2 million flat has been awarded £10,000. He could be awarded thousands more.

A WINE magnate has won a legal battle with his next-door neighbor, who sued him for refusing to hang CURTAINS in his £3.2 million flat.

Rollo Gabb was chastised by Meghdad Farrokhzad for allegedly breaking rules about the type of curtains and floor coverings he could have at home.

Mr Farrokhzad was being “difficult for the sake of it,” according to a High Court judge, who awarded Mr Gabb $10,000.

The wine importer is attempting to sell the £3.2 million home, and if it does not sell for the asking price, he could win thousands more.

Mr Farrokhzad could be liable for the difference as well as any additional costs incurred as a result of his actions affecting the sale, according to Judge Simon Gleeson.

Mr Gabb, 50, purchased the three-story luxury flat in 2007 and agreed to abide by the lease’s restrictions on the property’s decoration.

The house in Kensington, West London, had to be carpeted and “properly curtained in a style appropriate to a high-class private residence,” according to the rules.

Mr Farrokhzad, 41, claimed that Mr Gabb, 50, had relinquished his right to the lease after the winery owner installed wooden shutters on some of his windows.

Mr. Gabb is the owner of the South African vineyard Journey’s End and is a member of a wine dynasty that includes the Kumala brand.

Waitrose, Mandamp;S, and Sainsbury’s all stock his well-known Stellenbosch region bottles.

“It is by no means unknown for the human trait of being difficult for the sake of it to emerge even in commercial contracts between sophisticated parties,” said Judge Simon Gleeson.

That, in my opinion, is the case here.”

Mr Gabb claimed that his downstairs neighbor started a campaign to try to stop him from selling the apartment.

Mr Farrokhzad allegedly informed potential buyers that they would be responsible for all or part of a £388,000 repair bill for the building’s “common parts.”

The flat had almost no “common parts” with its downstairs neighbor, according to the court.

Mr Gabb was furious that Mr Farrokhzad had obstructed his attempts to sell the flat, causing one multi-million-pound sale to fall through and another to be jeopardized.

“The campaign against Mr Gabb began with a solicitors’ letter sent out of the blue on Christmas Eve 2020, contending that (he) was in breach of the lease covenants by virtue of installing wood flooring (and) failing to ‘properly curtain’ windows,” Joanne Wicks QC, for Mr Gabb, told Judge Gleeson.

“Mr Gabb has been trying to sell his flat since the autumn of 2020, but it appears that he hasn’t been successful…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.