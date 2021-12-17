A Ukrainian diplomat suggests that Israel’s capital, Jerusalem, be recognized.

The ambassador of his country in Tel Aviv hopes to open a branch of his country’s mission in Jerusalem early next year.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

According to Israeli media, the Ukrainian ambassador in Tel Aviv said his country could recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s “one and only capital” soon and open a mission branch in the holy city early next year.

According to the Times of Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk made the remarks at a Jerusalem event commemorating 30 years of Israeli-Ukrainian relations.

The media outlet quoted Korniychuk as saying, “Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a matter of months, not years.”

The diplomat, however, outlined “certain preconditions in the countries’ security and defense relationship” for Jerusalem’s recognition as the Jewish state’s capital.

His remarks came after Israeli Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin expressed optimism that Ukraine would open an embassy branch in Jerusalem at the event.

“I’m going to do it as soon as I get permission,” Korniychuk said.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s expected visit to Jerusalem next year, the Ukrainian ambassador stated that his country hopes to open a branch of its embassy in Jerusalem.

Only the United States and Guatemala have moved their embassies to Jerusalem thus far.

In December 2017, then-US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reversing decades of US policy of remaining neutral on the holy city.

The move by the United States sparked widespread protests in the Palestinian territories and other countries, as well as condemnation from Arab and Muslim countries.

The move has been criticized by Washington’s European allies, who have warned that the US decision will exacerbate tensions between Palestinians and Israelis, as well as spark unrest in the region.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.