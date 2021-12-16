A university in the West Bank is raided by the Israeli army.

In the West Bank, the Israeli army raids a university.

The army seized student belongings.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces stormed a university campus in the central West Bank near Ramallah.

During the raid, Israeli forces allegedly assaulted campus guards, confiscated students’ belongings, and tampered with the university’s contents, according to a statement from Birzeit University.

The raid was denounced as a “blatant violation of the norms and covenants prohibiting attacks on academic facilities.”

Israeli forces confiscated student blocs’ banners and belongings, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Following the raid, which saw the army use metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the students, dozens of civilians and Israeli forces clashed near the university.

The Student Pole bloc, the student wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization), held an exhibition on campus on Monday to commemorate the front’s founding.

Meanwhile, a ceremony to mark the 34th anniversary of the founding of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is expected to be held on Tuesday by the Islamic bloc.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.