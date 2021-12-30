A US court found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking by a US court.

For wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, the jury discovers socialite-grooming girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former high society fixture, was found guilty of sex trafficking by grooming girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his friends in a US court on Wednesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, was Epstein’s close British friend.

She was found guilty of enlisting the help of young girls as young as 14 years old to visit wealthy financiers’ estates in New York, Florida, and New Mexico.

They were allegedly forced to perform sexual acts with a variety of people once they arrived.

Various celebrities were flown to Epstein’s estates, according to the pilots.

While no charges have been filed against them, former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have been mentioned.

Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, luring a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy, by a jury of six women and six men after six days of deliberation.

Maxwell, who is 60 years old, could face a sentence of up to 70 years in prison.

Epstein, whose net worth was estimated to be around US(dollar)500 million at the time of his death, committed suicide in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019.

The crimes happened between the 1990s and the early 2000s.

Over the course of three weeks, the court heard from approximately 30 witnesses.

Carolyn, a 14-year-old victim, told the court that she was one of the underprivileged teenagers who lived near Epstein’s Florida estate and accepted an offer of (dollar)100 bills in exchange for massages.

Carolyn stated that Maxwell made the arrangements.

The charges against Maxwell, according to her lawyers, “are for things Jeffrey Epstein did.”

But she isn’t Jeffrey Epstein, and she isn’t the same as Jeffrey Epstein.”

Maxwell denied all of the charges but refused to testify in court, telling the judge, “The government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, so there is no reason for me to testify,” according to CTV News.