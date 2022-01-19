A US envoy will travel to the Gulf for peace talks in Yemen.

A US envoy is scheduled to travel to the Gulf to hold talks on Yemeni peace.

Tim Lenderking will try to rekindle peace talks in Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, will travel to the Gulf this week in an attempt to restart peace talks in the war-torn country.

According to a statement released by the US Department of State, Lenderking will meet with senior regional government officials and other international partners to press parties involved in the Yemeni conflict to “de-escalate militarily” and engage in an “inclusive UN-led peace process.”

The US envoy will also focus on the “urgent need to alleviate the dire humanitarian and economic crises that Yemenis are facing,” according to the statement.

The parties to the Yemeni conflict were urged to “take steps to improve humanitarian access and address Yemen’s fuel crisis,” according to the statement.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Wednesday that 90 Houthi rebels had been killed in the previous 24 hours in attacks in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels shelled the energy-rich province of Shabwa, killing at least three people.

Since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthis captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, the conflict has resulted in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or around 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.