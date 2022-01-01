A US judge has ruled that Prince Andrew cannot stop a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre because of a residency claim.

A US judge has ruled that Prince Andrew cannot stop Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit because of her residency claim.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against the Queen’s son, alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

A federal judge has denied Prince Andrew’s lawyers’ request to put an end to a lawsuit against him because his accuser no longer lives in the United States.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son in the United States for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and a minor in the United States.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the Duke of York on three occasions: when she was 17, she was in London and the United States, and when she was 18, she was on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied the allegations, and his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has called the suit “baseless.”

The royal’s lawyers argued earlier this week that the case should be stopped because Ms Giuffre was “actually domiciled in Australia.”

They claimed that the evidence proving Ms Giuffre does not reside in the United States was so strong that exchanging evidence would be pointless until the residency issue was resolved, which could result in the lawsuit being dismissed.

However, Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the request in a decision dated December 31.

Ms Giuffre’s legal team had previously received “at least one comprehensive request for documents relating to her domicile, responses to which are due, and have been promised, by January 14,” he said.

The judge also stated that Prince Andrew’s lawyers have not yet formally raised the defense that the lawsuit cannot proceed because Ms Giuffre has been residing in Australia rather than Colorado, as her lawyers claim.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, called the request to halt the case “just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him” in a statement.

“Discovery is required of all parties in a lawsuit, and Prince Andrew is no exception,” she said.

Judge Kaplan stated that he did not consider Ms McCawley’s argument when making his decision.

Oral arguments on the prince’s throne via video teleconference

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Prince Andrew cannot halt Virginia Giuffre sexual assault lawsuit over residency claim, US judge rules